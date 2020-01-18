Global  

Mike Dean to receive medal from Arsenal before 500th Premier League game as he names Sir Alex Ferguson as ‘the best and toughest’ manager to officiate

talkSPORT Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Mike Dean will be celebrated with a commemorative medal by Arsenal ahead of his 500th Premier League fixture. The 51-year-old will take charge of the Gunners’ home clash against Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon and will be honoured in the referee’s room ahead of the fixture. Tranmere Rovers fan Dean is by far the most […]
News video: Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Sheffield United

Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Sheffield United 01:19

 Sheffield United head to the Emirates to play against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday January 18.

