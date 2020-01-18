Newcastle United vs Chelsea live: Kick off time, predicted line ups, team news and latest score

Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards On Jan. 14, Demi Lovato returned to social media to announce her upcoming live performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The 27-year-old singer posted the..

Grandfather becomes Britain's most unlikely pin-up after topless jeans advert leads to cheeky offers from female admirers around A granddad has become Britain's most unlikely pin-up after his topless advert to try and sell some jeans led to cheeky offers from female admirers around the world. Self-proclaimed 'Italian Stallion'.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published 4 days ago