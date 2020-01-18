Global  

Deeney misses penalty as Tottenham scramble to draw at Watford

Team Talk Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Troy Deeney missed a second-half penalty as Watford and Tottenham played out a goalless draw at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The post Deeney misses penalty as Tottenham scramble to draw at Watford appeared first on teamtalk.com.
