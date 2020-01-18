Totenham Hostpur News Former Premier League referee spots major error in Tottenham clash at Watford https://t.co/D1lWox0ips https://t.co/wFS58nzBwY 32 minutes ago

Barclays League News Former Premier League referee spots major error in @SpursOfficial clash at @WatfordFC (https://t.co/WeolsdWCUY)… https://t.co/5XaAD36awb 40 minutes ago

90 Minutes Football News Former #Premier League referee spots major error in Tottenham clash at Watford - https://t.co/hzMFNLJlFX… https://t.co/kpWctikdXN 42 minutes ago

Barclays League News Former Premier League referee spots major error in @SpursOfficial clash at @WatfordFC (https://t.co/WeolsdWCUY)… https://t.co/VDxJGyXTsR 42 minutes ago

John McMullen RT @RFLReferees: Today we braved the waves on Lake Coniston to complete a team canoeing orienteering challenge & heard from former FA Premi… 7 hours ago

goalskii @Liverpool_Fan98 @mark39414832 @WeynJohn19 @goal "I'm at pains to tell people that the rules changed in the summer… https://t.co/npiuDf8x6K 8 hours ago

Danny De Champion RT @footballdaily: Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher on why referees will be using the pitchside VAR monitor 🗣"I can see the… 23 hours ago