Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Leeds United stumble in Championship title race against QPR as Patrick Bamford misses penalty and Kalvin Phillips sees red

talkSPORT Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Leeds United missed the chance to go top of the Championship table after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon. After Fulham claimed all three points at home to Middlesbrough on Friday night, the Whites knew they could push away from the dreaded Play-Off places and leapfrog West Bromwich Albion before […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Arsenal v Leeds: FA Cup match preview [Video]Arsenal v Leeds: FA Cup match preview

A look at the stats ahead of Arsenal's upcoming FA Cup clash against Championship leaders Leeds.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Championship: West Brom go top after Leeds suffer Sheffield Wednesday defeat

West Brom edged above Leeds United to the top of the Championship on Saturday after Marcelo Bielsa’s men were beaten at home by Sheffield Wednesday. Two late...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Bristol PosttalkSPORT

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa reacts to Kalvin Phillips’ impending suspension

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa reacts to Kalvin Phillips’ impending suspensionLeeds United were reduced to 10 men in the second half of the 1-0 loss at Loftus Road as Kalvin Phillips saw red against QPR
Daily Star


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.