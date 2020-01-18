Watford 0-0 Tottenham: Jose Mourinho says Michael Oliver should have sent off Etienne Capoue

Tottenham travel to face in-form Watford in the Premier League this weekend, with Jose Mourinho having several options to change his side after the defeat...

Tottenham press conference live: Jose Mourinho on Christian Eriksen, injuries and transfer news Live coverage of Jose Mourinho's pre-match press conference ahead of Watford vs Tottenham in the Premier League, with the Spurs boss set to be asked about injury...

Football.london 1 day ago Also reported by • talkSPORT

