Watford 0-0 Tottenham: Jose Mourinho says Michael Oliver should have sent off Etienne Capoue

BBC Sport Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Tottenham Jose Mourinho says referee Michael Oliver made "very bad decisions" in choosing not to send off Etienne Capoue in their 0-0 draw at Watford.
News video: 'Gedson will be involved at Watford'

'Gedson will be involved at Watford' 01:19

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed new signing Gedson Fernandes will be 'involved' as they face Watford on Saturday.

If Eriksen leaves he does so 'with his head up', Mourinho says [Video]If Eriksen leaves he does so 'with his head up', Mourinho says

Jose Mourinho has told Christian Eriksen to leave Tottenham with his head held high amid reports of an imminent exit to Inter Milan. The Denmark international’s Spurs career is definitely coming to..

Mourinho: We deserved more [Video]Mourinho: We deserved more

Jose Mourinho felt Tottenham were unlucky to be defeated 1-0 by Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium especially after their encouraging second-half performance.

Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela in, no Lucas Moura: Tottenham line-ups vs Watford

Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela in, no Lucas Moura: Tottenham line-ups vs WatfordTottenham travel to face in-form Watford in the Premier League this weekend, with Jose Mourinho having several options to change his side after the defeat...
Football.london Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOX SportstalkSPORT

Tottenham press conference live: Jose Mourinho on Christian Eriksen, injuries and transfer news

Tottenham press conference live: Jose Mourinho on Christian Eriksen, injuries and transfer newsLive coverage of Jose Mourinho's pre-match press conference ahead of Watford vs Tottenham in the Premier League, with the Spurs boss set to be asked about injury...
Football.london Also reported by •talkSPORT

