Dom Bess gets five-wicket haul but bad weather and dropped catches hold England up in South Africa

talkSPORT Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
England spinner Dom Bess had a day to remember as he got a brilliant five-wicket haul against South Africa in Port Elizabeth. Having claimed two quick wickets at the end of day two, Bess carried on his great work on day three of the third Test as he ripped through the home side’s top order. […]
South Africa vs England third Test LIVE: Listen to action from Port Elizabeth as tourists look to build on stunning Cape Town win

England take on South Africa in the third Test of their winter tour next week with the series evenly poised. The Proteas dominated the opening Test at Centurion...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC SportIndependent

England in South Africa: Ollie Pope & Ben Stokes hit hundreds in third Test

Ollie Pope scores his first Test century and Ben Stokes 120 to put England in a dominant position on day two of the third Test against South Africa.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC SportSifytalkSPORT

