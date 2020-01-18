Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Sadio Mane is happy to stay at Liverpool although I can see Mohamed Salah itching to change things up’, claims former Red

talkSPORT Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Sadio Mane moving to Real Madrid would make sense but Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool before him. This is the view of former Red Jason McAteer, who believes the ‘Egyptian King’ could go as early as next summer. Senegal star Mane has been Liverpool’s standout player this season, having scored 15 goals in all competitions. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Devoted son builds his Christmas-obsessed mother a SLEIGH just two weeks before she passed away [Video]Devoted son builds his Christmas-obsessed mother a SLEIGH just two weeks before she passed away

A devoted son built his Christmas-obsessed mother a SLEIGH just two weeks before she passed away. Jeffrey Michaels, 51, constructed the massive carriage in secret as a surprise for his 80-year-old..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp lifts lid on private Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane talks after Liverpool rift

Jurgen Klopp lifts lid on private Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane talks after Liverpool riftLiverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were rumoured to have fallen out after an incident against Burnley in August, but Jurgen Klopp has downplayed the...
Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORTFootball FanCast

Premier League top scorers: Who has most goals? Who has most assists? Who has most clean sheets?

The race of Premier League Golden Boot is hotting up as games come thick and fast. The award for the top scoring player was shared by three players last season...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.