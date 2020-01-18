Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Source: Slapped cop not seeking charges for OBJ

ESPN Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
The cop whose butt was slapped by Odell Beckham Jr. no longer wants to pursue charges against the Browns receiver and the New Orleans Police Department may withdraw the warrant out for OBJ, a source told ESPN's Mike Triplett.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

reg1776

Mickey Source: Slapped cop not seeking charges for OBJ https://t.co/gYbmyer7L9 52 seconds ago

soulpower211

soul power Source: Slapped cop not seeking charges for OBJ https://t.co/TxPGWlugQU NOTHING BUT THE GREEN! 1 minute ago

aryacastro

Arya Source: Slapped cop not seeking charges for OBJ https://t.co/y7dPcLoO7x 5 minutes ago

Dyzma48

Nik Jedrzejewski OBJ now famous for off field antics rather than his terrible play. Source: Slapped cop not seeking charges for OBJ… https://t.co/ZXWOYhwC9M 10 minutes ago

TrulyTG

Elisa So, Source: Slapped cop not seeking charges for OBJ https://t.co/VG8sb8N558 https://t.co/PsV7n1Xkf1 19 minutes ago

muggsnmanor

Muggs-N-Manor #SportsNews Source: Slapped cop not seeking charges for OBJ: The officer whose***was slapped by Odell Beckham Jr… https://t.co/hsflugbIaD 33 minutes ago

RichSlate

Richard Slate Source: Slapped cop not seeking charges for OBJ https://t.co/BCgVQZxESz 33 minutes ago

laxthefacts

joan jett Source: Slapped cop not seeking charges for OBJ https://t.co/ItP20mnhfz Hope the cop got some cash passed his way t… https://t.co/as1zoyVDho 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.