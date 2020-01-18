Source: Slapped cop not seeking charges for OBJ Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The cop whose butt was slapped by Odell Beckham Jr. no longer wants to pursue charges against the Browns receiver and the New Orleans Police Department may withdraw the warrant out for OBJ, a source told ESPN's Mike Triplett. 👓 View full article

