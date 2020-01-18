Global  

CBC Sports to broadcast Canada's games at Olympic women's basketball qualifier

CBC.ca Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
CBC Sports will bring Canadians coverage of Team Canada's games at the upcoming FIBA Women's Olympic Qualification Tournament from Belgium, beginning on Thursday, Feb. 6.
News video: Giant Olympic rings arrive in Tokyo as city prepares for sports event

Giant Olympic rings arrive in Tokyo as city prepares for sports event 00:34

 Giant Olympic rings were carried by a salvage barge to arrive at the waterfront area in Odaiba Marine Park today (January 17) in Tokyo.

Christine Sinclair and Canada's women's soccer team know milestone goal awaits, but focus is on Olympic berth

Christine Sinclair's next goal will be her 184th, tying the world scoring record currently held by retired American striker Abby Wambach. While Canada's goal is...
CBC.ca

Soccer: U.S. women's team reveals Olympic qualifying tournament roster

The U.S. women's national soccer team revealed its 20-strong Olympic qualifying tournament roster on Friday, as the four-time World Cup winners aim to reach...
Reuters


