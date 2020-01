Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Congress leader Hardik Patel was arrested on Saturday night in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district for failing to appear before a trial court here in a 2015 sedition case, hours after a warrant was issued against him. Patel had been previously arrested in connection with a sedition case filed by the local Crime Branch after violence broke out during a rally by the Patel community in Ahmedabad on August 25, 2015. 👓 View full article