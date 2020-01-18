Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace: Fernandinho scores late own goal

BBC Sport Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Fernandinho's late own goal sees Crystal Palace claim a dramatic Premier League draw at Manchester City.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Crystal Palace 01:20

 Premier League match preview for Manchester City against Crystal Palace.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hodgson: We showed great character [Video]Hodgson: We showed great character

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he is proud of his side after they scored a late equaliser to earn a draw against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:53Published

Mikel Arteta: We switched off for the goal [Video]Mikel Arteta: We switched off for the goal

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal had 'switched off' for Crystal Palace's equalising goal - the match ended 1-1.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man City v Crystal Palace

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to secure a comfortable win against Crystal Palace at The Etihad on Saturday afternoon. The Citizens can close the gap...
The Sport Review Also reported by •BBC Local NewsTeam Talk

'Tosun is a red!' - Liverpool fans love what Everton's striker has done for Palace vs Man City

'Tosun is a red!' - Liverpool fans love what Everton's striker has done for Palace vs Man CityCrystal Palace took the lead away against the Premier League champions at the Etihad Staidum through Everton loanee Cenk Tosun to try and hamper Manchester...
Football.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Thetimih

-Timi- RT @goal: Manchester City drop points at home to Crystal Palace! Hand Liverpool that trophy 🏆 #MCICRY https://t.co/Fazjd54xoV 39 seconds ago

BlackSaiyan455

Cancel USC Football until Helton is gone Carolina gettin our***whooped.....but I’m more pissed that Manchester City drew to Crystal Palace. 39 seconds ago

bbcprem

BBC Premier League PREM: Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson pleased with 'delightful' Cenk Tosun debut https://t.co/ru7TqdzX55 1 minute ago

CitizensAddict

Cityzens Addict Benjamin Mendy reveals Man City dressing room reaction after draw with Crystal Palace | Manchester Evening News https://t.co/lZaMvY26DD 1 minute ago

George_Ambrose

G RT @BBCMOTD: Manchester City fans 🤝 Crystal Palace fans 🤝 Opinion on VAR LIVE: https://t.co/GoruQft8wA #bbcfootball https://t.co/oP7cjwgX… 2 minutes ago

TheMadMidlander

Reece Hughes 🐝 Fortunately it seems no one injured in the collision on the Ashton line today... Except the MEN journalists who are… https://t.co/Y2N8Jeis80 2 minutes ago

Edrizbc

IDRIS RT @Squawka: Manchester City have failed to beat Crystal Palace in each of their last two home games against them. 🔵 Man City 2-3 Crystal… 3 minutes ago

Fattah256

muzafar Abdel-fattah lawyer RT @mumsgirl6: Arsenal - Sheffield 1-1 Brighton and Hove - Aston villa 1-1 Manchester city Vs crystal palace 2-2 West ham Vs Everton 1_1… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.