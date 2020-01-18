Global  

Arsenal 1-1 Sheff Utd: John Fleck cancels out Gabriel Martinelli goal for draw

BBC Sport Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Sheffield United's outstanding first season back in the Premier League continued as John Fleck hit a late equaliser at Arsenal.
Arsenal fans will love Aubameyang's Gabriel Martinelli prediction after Sheffield United goal

Arsenal fans will love Aubameyang's Gabriel Martinelli prediction after Sheffield United goalThe Arsenal captain has send a message following the Brazilian's opening goal in the 1-1 Premier League draw against the Blades at the Emirates Stadium.
Football.london

Aubameyang predicts big things for Martinelli after Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Sheff Utd

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has predicted that Gabriel Martinelli will blossom into a superstar after the teenager’s goal in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield...
The Sport Review

