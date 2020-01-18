Global  

Casemiro scores 2 as Madrid beats Sevilla 2-1

FOX Sports Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Casemiro scores 2 as Madrid beats Sevilla 2-1Midfielder Casemiro scored a brace to give Real Madrid a 2-1 home win over Sevilla in the Spanish league on Saturday
