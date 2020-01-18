Global  

Jimenez double fires Wolves to comeback win at Southampton

FOX Sports Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Jimenez double fires Wolves to comeback win at SouthamptonTwo-goal Raul Jimenez was the inspiration as Wolverhampton came storming back from two goals down to win 3-2 at Southampton in the Premier League
Southampton 2-3 Wolves: Raul Jimenez scores twice to seal remarkable win

Mexican striker Raul Jimenez scores twice as Wolves magnificently came from 2-0 down to win at in-form Southampton.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Sutton Coldfield Observer

Wolves player ratings as Traore, Jimenez & Neto inspire stunning comeback at Southampton

Wolves player ratings as Traore, Jimenez & Neto inspire stunning comeback at SouthamptonSouthampton 2-3 Wolves | Nuno's men roared back in the second half to earn a stunning Premier League win
Sutton Coldfield Observer


