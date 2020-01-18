Global  

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce given green light to launch Jarrod Bowen transfer bid

Daily Star Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce given green light to launch Jarrod Bowen transfer bidNewcastle are tracking Hull's Jarrod Bowen as Steve Bruce looks to bring in a forward and has been told funds are available by Mike Ashley
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Bruce: Transfer funds are available

Bruce: Transfer funds are available 01:35

 Steve Bruce has been told by Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley that he will have transfer funds to spend this month.

Bruce: Ashley will support me [Video]Bruce: Ashley will support me

Steve Bruce says he has the backing of Newcastle owner Mike Ashley in the transfer market.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:42Published

Bruce: Newcastle frailties obvious [Video]Bruce: Newcastle frailties obvious

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says his side's inability to score goals cost them as they drew 1-1 at Rochdale on Saturday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:02Published


Newcastle United: Steve Bruce targets 'quality' January signings

Manager Steve Bruce says Newcastle are targeting "quality, not quantity" in the January transfer window, following a meeting with owner Mike Ashley.
BBC Sport

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce makes Joelinton decision for Wolves clash

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce makes Joelinton decision for Wolves clashRecord signing Joelinton has failed to deliver for Steve Bruce and Newcastle this season with the Brazilian netting just one Premier League goal so far. Much...
Daily Star Also reported by •BBC Sport

