'You can tell how professional he is' - Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish on Pepe Reina

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
'You can tell how professional he is' - Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish on Pepe ReinaBrighton 1 Aston Villa 1 | Jack Grealish praised Pepe Reina's professionalism as the new keeper delivered the goods in Brighton.
Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: 'Grealish is at his creative best'

'Grealish is at his creative best' 02:59

 Dean Smith praises Jack Grealish after his goal helped seal a point for Aston Villa at Brighton.

Grealish: We were nowhere near good enough [Video]Grealish: We were nowhere near good enough

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish says that he isn't sure why the team didn't perform during their 6-1 defeat to Manchester City, but admits they were nowhere near there usual standards.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:15Published

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City [Video]Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side head to Aston Villa looking to close the gap on Liverpool, who are currently 14 points ahead of the current Premier League champions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Paul Merson tells Man United to sign 24-year-old instead of Bruno Fernandes

Paul Merson says Manchester United should sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish ahead of Sporting Lisbon playmaker Bruno Fernandes. The Red Devils have been...
The Sport Review Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

Manchester United target makes a decision over his short-term future

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish will stay at the club this season, according to reports. The 24-year-old has starred for his beloved Villans in the top-flight,...
Shoot Also reported by •Sutton Coldfield ObserverTamworth Herald

