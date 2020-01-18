Global  

Brighton 1 Aston Villa 1 LIVE: All the reaction as Jack Grealish spanks home equaliser to earn crucial point

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Brighton 1 Aston Villa 1: Dean Smith's side fight to earn their 22nd point of the season to keep survival hopes alive.
Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: 'Grealish is at his creative best'

'Grealish is at his creative best' 02:59

 Dean Smith praises Jack Grealish after his goal helped seal a point for Aston Villa at Brighton.

