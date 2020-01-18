Global  

Aubameyang predicts big things for Martinelli after Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Sheff Utd

The Sport Review Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has predicted that Gabriel Martinelli will blossom into a superstar after the teenager’s goal in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United on Saturday evening. The Brazilian youngster started on the right wing in the absence of the suspended Arsenal captain for the visit of the promoted side in the Premier League clash. Martinelli, […]

The post Aubameyang predicts big things for Martinelli after Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Sheff Utd appeared first on The Sport Review.
 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has called on his players to “step up” and fill the goalscoring void left by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s absence after a call for the Football Association to review his three-match ban failed.

