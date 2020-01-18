Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla: Casemiro double sends Zinedine Zidane's side top

Real Madrid move three points clear of champions Barcelona at the top of La Liga with a hard-earned victory against Sevilla at the Bernabeu.

Casemiro turns goalscoring hero to keep Real Madrid on the charge If Real Madrid end the season as LaLiga champions, they may well look back on this win over Sevilla – and the performance of Casemiro – as a defining moment....

SoccerNews.com 2 hours ago Also reported by • FOX Sports

