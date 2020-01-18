Global  

Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla: Casemiro double sends Zinedine Zidane's side top

BBC Sport Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Real Madrid move three points clear of champions Barcelona at the top of La Liga with a hard-earned victory against Sevilla at the Bernabeu.
Zidane, Real claim Spanish Super Cup with penalties victory over rival Atletico [Video]Zidane, Real claim Spanish Super Cup with penalties victory over rival Atletico

Real Madrid outduel rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 in a penalty shootout to win the first edition of the revamped Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:45Published

Zidane wants other players to step up amid long injury list [Video]Zidane wants other players to step up amid long injury list

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants others in the squad to contribute as the injury list continues to grow.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:07Published


Real Madrid beat Sevilla to go top of La Liga

Real Madrid move three points clear of champions Barcelona at the top of La Liga with a hard-earned victory against Sevilla at the Bernabeu.
BBC News Also reported by •CaughtOffsideESPNFOX Sports

Casemiro turns goalscoring hero to keep Real Madrid on the charge

If Real Madrid end the season as LaLiga champions, they may well look back on this win over Sevilla – and the performance of Casemiro – as a defining moment....
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •FOX Sports

