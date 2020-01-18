Global  

Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace: Aguero brace in vain as Palace pilfer point

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Crystal Palace snatched a 2-2 draw in a dramatic finale against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, where Sergio Aguero brought up another goalscoring landmark. On-loan Everton striker Cenk Tosun headed a 39th-minute opener for the visitors, who looked like holding out for three points until Aguero slid home Gabriel Jesus’ 82nd-minute cross. That was […]

The post Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace: Aguero brace in vain as Palace pilfer point appeared first on Soccer News.
