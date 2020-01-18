Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla: Casemiro double frustrates Lopetegui
Saturday, 18 January 2020 () Real Madrid moved three points clear of Barcelona at the top of LaLiga as Casemiro’s double earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over Sevilla at Santiago Bernabeu. Fresh from their penalty shootout victory over Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana, injury-hit Madrid were largely underwhelming until a moment of quality from Casemiro broke the deadlock […]
If Real Madrid end the season as LaLiga champions, they may well look back on this win over Sevilla – and the performance of Casemiro – as a defining moment.... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •WorldNews •talkSPORT