Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla: Casemiro double frustrates Lopetegui

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Real Madrid moved three points clear of Barcelona at the top of LaLiga as Casemiro’s double earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over Sevilla at Santiago Bernabeu. Fresh from their penalty shootout victory over Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana, injury-hit Madrid were largely underwhelming until a moment of quality from Casemiro broke the deadlock […]

Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla: Casemiro double sends Zinedine Zidane's side top

Real Madrid move three points clear of champions Barcelona at the top of La Liga with a hard-earned victory against Sevilla at the Bernabeu.
BBC Sport

Casemiro turns goalscoring hero to keep Real Madrid on the charge

If Real Madrid end the season as LaLiga champions, they may well look back on this win over Sevilla – and the performance of Casemiro – as a defining moment....
SoccerNews.com

