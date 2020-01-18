Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Arsenal and Manchester United tussle in transfer battle over Birmingham City young star

Shoot Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Arsenal and Manchester United tussle in transfer battle over Birmingham City youngster Jude Bellingham, according to the Daily Star. The Daily Star have reported that two of the Premier League ‘Big six’ are interested in Bellingham but, United have gone one step further by placing a £25million bid. Playing in central midfield for the Midlands […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry Maguire confirmed as Man United captain [Video]Harry Maguire confirmed as Man United captain

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Harry Maguire as Manchester United's new full-time captain just six months after his £80million move from Leicester. Maguire will take the armband from Ashley Young,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Premier League transfer round-up: Manchetser United in talks over Bruno Fernandes [Video]Premier League transfer round-up: Manchetser United in talks over Bruno Fernandes

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Manchester United look set to move for Bruno Fernandes.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Arsenal sent Leicester message as Manchester United and Chelsea prepare for transfer battles

Arsenal sent Leicester message as Manchester United and Chelsea prepare for transfer battlesLeicester City news | All your latest Foxes news on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Leicester Mercury

'Useless, overrated' - Chelsea fans fume over Manchester United and Leicester transfer reports

'Useless, overrated' - Chelsea fans fume over Manchester United and Leicester transfer reportsLeicester City transfer news | Manchester United, Chelsea and the Foxes could be caught up in a three-way transfer switch, if national reports are to be...
Leicester Mercury


Tweets about this

UCLAddict

UCL Addict Arsenal and Manchester United tussle in transfer battle over Birmingham City young star | Shoot https://t.co/1FSZqvFnDU 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.