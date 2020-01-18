Arsenal and Manchester United tussle in transfer battle over Birmingham City young star

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Arsenal and Manchester United tussle in transfer battle over Birmingham City youngster Jude Bellingham, according to the Daily Star. The Daily Star have reported that two of the Premier League ‘Big six’ are interested in Bellingham but, United have gone one step further by placing a £25million bid. Playing in central midfield for the Midlands […] 👓 View full article

