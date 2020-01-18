The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Saturday's Lakers vs. Rockets matchup 10,000 times.



Recent related news from verified sources Rockets vs. Grizzlies odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 14 predictions from model on 28-16 run The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Tuesday's Rockets vs. Grizzlies matchup 10,000 times.

CBS Sports 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this All Express News Lakers vs. Rockets odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 18 predictions from projection model on 28-16 roll Get your ==… https://t.co/4PMi3zY57A 1 hour ago NBA Cram Lakers vs. Rockets odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 18 predictions from projection model on 28-16 roll - CBS Sports https://t.co/qjukgM2gXw 2 hours ago All Express News Blazers vs. Rockets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 15 predictions from advanced computer model Get your… https://t.co/QxmM9deN0H 2 days ago