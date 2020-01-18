Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Watch Bournemouth defender Steve Cook’s audacious handball which earned him deserved red card at Norwich

talkSPORT Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Steve Cook’s red card at Norwich is certainly a contender for easiest decision a referee has had to make all season. In a way you have to admire the Bournemouth defender as he showed great athleticism to tip a goalbound shot onto the post and out for a corner. The ball was played through to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Howe: Cook acted on instinct

Howe: Cook acted on instinct 03:17

 Bournemouth's Eddie Howe says Steve Cook acted on instinct when handling the ball during their 1-0 defeat at Norwich.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.