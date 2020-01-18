Watch Bournemouth defender Steve Cook’s audacious handball which earned him deserved red card at Norwich Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Steve Cook’s red card at Norwich is certainly a contender for easiest decision a referee has had to make all season. In a way you have to admire the Bournemouth defender as he showed great athleticism to tip a goalbound shot onto the post and out for a corner. The ball was played through to […] 👓 View full article

Bournemouth's Eddie Howe says Steve Cook acted on instinct when handling the ball during their 1-0 defeat at Norwich.

