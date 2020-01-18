McGregor vs Cerrone UK start time: Conor McGregor fight confirmed ring walk time

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Conor McGregor's return to the UFC Octagon takes place in the early hours of Sunday morning as he takes on one of the UFC's most popular figures in Donald Cerrone Conor McGregor's return to the UFC Octagon takes place in the early hours of Sunday morning as he takes on one of the UFC's most popular figures in Donald Cerrone 👓 View full article

