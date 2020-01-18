Global  

Newcastle United 1-0 Chelsea: Hayden snatches late win for Newcastle

Saturday, 18 January 2020
Newcastle United halted their recent run of losses at St James’ Park with a dramatic late win against Chelsea on Saturday evening. The match itself was not a thriller, with chances being at a premium but both teams putting in assured defensive showings. It took until the 94th minute of the game for the Magpies […]

The post Newcastle United 1-0 Chelsea: Hayden snatches late win for Newcastle appeared first on Soccer News.
