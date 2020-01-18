Global  

Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea: Isaac Hayden's injury-time winner stuns Blues

BBC Sport Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Newcastle show they have the appetite for a scrap in the bottom half of the table as Isaac Hayden's dramatic injury-time header earned a vital win against a dominant Chelsea.
Sport24.co.za | Chelsea rocked as Hayden's late strike lifts Newcastle

Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden damaged Chelsea's bid for a top-four finish as his last-gasp goal snatched a win at St James' Park.
News24

Hayden's last-gasp header gives Newcastle win and stuns Chelsea

Newcastle show they have the appetite for a scrap in the bottom half of the table as Isaac Hayden's dramatic injury-time header earned a vital win against a...
BBC News Also reported by •Daily StarTeam TalkCaughtOffsideSoccerNews.comThe Sport Review

Arifin93ARIFIN

KHAIRUL ARIFIN MOHD ISA FT' Newcastle United FC 1-0 Chelsea FC Isaac Hayden (90) 9 seconds ago

D9INE_GOAL

D9INE ⚽️ FT: Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea | Isaac Hayden scored a stoppage-time winner as Newcastle United dented Chelsea's Prem… https://t.co/itrsID7Bc6 23 seconds ago

AhmadHaF1z

وان هارون وان بيساكه RT @SquawkaNews: Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea FT: Isaac Hayden's injury-time goal gives Newcastle a huge victory at St James' Park. 25 seconds ago

Arifin93ARIFIN

KHAIRUL ARIFIN MOHD ISA 90' Newcastle United FC 1-0 Chelsea FC Isaac Hayden (90) 27 seconds ago

dani_danut10

Dani MAGPIES HAY DAY Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0: Isaac Hayden’s header at the death gives Magpies dramatic win over Frank Lam… https://t.co/n2tusylYys 43 seconds ago

asmreis

otavio RT @premierleague: GOAL Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea (90+4 mins) What a finish! Isaac Hayden gets a slight touch on Saint-Maximin's cross in the… 1 minute ago

SueLeugers

Sue Leugers RT @guardian: Isaac Hayden breaks Chelsea hearts with late winner for Newcastle https://t.co/Yjspy6KuSw 2 minutes ago

SirAbdullahi

Engnr knight⚠️ RT @EdmundOris: Isaac Hayden scoring for Newcastle in the dying minute against Chelsea. Even though he knows they’ll be a lot of fights and… 2 minutes ago

