Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard explains how team benefited from Myles Powell’s absence
Saturday, 18 January 2020 () When star guard Myles Powell was forced to miss time with a concussion earlier in the season, Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard said that allowed other players to "spread their wings". Now that Powell is back, Willard said the early-season injury is proving to have been a blessing in disguise for the Pirates.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Myles Powell scored 24 points Wednesday night, and Seton Hall remained undefeated in the Big East by beating Xavier 83-71, snapping the...