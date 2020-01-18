Global  

Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard explains how team benefited from Myles Powell’s absence

FOX Sports Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard explains how team benefited from Myles Powell’s absenceWhen star guard Myles Powell was forced to miss time with a concussion earlier in the season, Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard said that allowed other players to "spread their wings". Now that Powell is back, Willard said the early-season injury is proving to have been a blessing in disguise for the Pirates.
