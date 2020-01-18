Global  

Royal Rumble 2020 match card, previews, start time and more

Saturday, 18 January 2020
Royal Rumble 2020 match card, previews, start time and moreOn Sunday Jan. 26, Royal Rumble 2020 streams live on the WWE Network beginning at 7 ET/4 PT, with a special two-hour Royal Rumble Kickoff streaming at 5 ET/2 PT on WWE.com, the updated WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.
WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance? [Video]WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance?

Royal Rumble, headlined by the annual 30-man and 30-woman over-the-top-rope matches, starts WWE down the road to WrestleMania this Sunday. Katie Johnston reports.

Burger King offers Prince Harry a job [Video]Burger King offers Prince Harry a job

BURGER KINGDOM — As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare to step back as senior members of the British royal family, future employment will most definitely be an issue. Thank the Queen, okay, more..

WWE Royal Rumble match card: Will WWE champion Brock Lesnar create history, can Becky Lynch overcome Asuka?

WWE Royal Rumble match card: Will WWE champion Brock Lesnar create history, can Becky Lynch overcome Asuka?WWE Royal Rumble (2020) is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view and WWE Network event produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brands. It will take...
Mid-Day Also reported by •CBS Sports

Seven wrestlers who could shock WWE Universe by winning 2020 Royal Rumble match, including Matt Riddle and Sasha Banks

While there are guaranteed to be shock entrants at every Royal Rumble, we very rarely see a surprise winner. Top stars such as Randy Orton, John Cena, Batista...
talkSPORT


