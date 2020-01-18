Global  

Dotson and Azubuike lead No. 6 Kansas over Texas 66-57

FOX Sports Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Dotson and Azubuike lead No. 6 Kansas over Texas 66-57Devon Dotson returned from a hip injury to score 21 points and lead No. 6 Kansas over Texas 66-57
Recent related news from verified sources

Azubuike, Dotson steer No. 6 Kansas past Texas 66-52

