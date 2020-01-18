Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin scores second consecutive hat trick, ties for ninth on career goal list

Alex Ovechkin scores three times in Capitals' 6-4 win against Islanders to pass Mario Lemieux and tie Steve Yzerman on the all-time goal list.



Ovechkin passes Mario Lemieux and ties Steve Yzerman on all-time goals list Alexander Ovechkin recorded a hat trick to pass Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux for 10th place and tie Steve Yzerman for ninth place on the NHL's all-time goals list...

