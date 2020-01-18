Global  

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin scores second consecutive hat trick, ties for ninth on career goal list

USATODAY.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Alex Ovechkin scores three times in Capitals' 6-4 win against Islanders to pass Mario Lemieux and tie Steve Yzerman on the all-time goal list.
News video: Ovi makes history, climbs up ladder with hat trick against Islanders

Ovi makes history, climbs up ladder with hat trick against Islanders 01:41

 Alex Ovechkin scores goals Nos. 690 and 691 to pass Mario Lemieux for 10th on the NHL's all-time goals list, and completes the hat trick with No. 692 to tie Steve Yzerman at 9th

Cirelli scores 1st career hat trick, Lightning rout Jets 7-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Anthony Cirelli got his first career hat trick, Nikita Kucherov scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning routed the Winnipeg Jets 7-1...
Seattle Times

Ovechkin passes Mario Lemieux and ties Steve Yzerman on all-time goals list

Alexander Ovechkin recorded a hat trick to pass Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux for 10th place and tie Steve Yzerman for ninth place on the NHL's all-time goals list...
CBC.ca

