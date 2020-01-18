Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin scores second consecutive hat trick, ties for ninth on career goal list
|
|
Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Alex Ovechkin scores three times in Capitals' 6-4 win against Islanders to pass Mario Lemieux and tie Steve Yzerman on the all-time goal list.
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Alex Ovechkin's 25th NHL hat trick
Alex Ovechkin powers the Capitals past the Devils with his 25th career hat trick and ties Cy Denneny for ninth place on the NHL's all-time list
Credit: NHL Duration: 01:17Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this