Hockey Night in Canada: Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs

CBC.ca Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Watch live on television and online as the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Chicago Blackhawks on Hockey Night in Canada.
Bakery Mishap: 8-Year-Old Toronto Maple Leafs Fan Gets The Wrong Cake [Video]Bakery Mishap: 8-Year-Old Toronto Maple Leafs Fan Gets The Wrong Cake

Jacob Bertrand is an 8-year-old hockey fan from Mascouche, Quebec. For his birthday, he wanted a Toronto Maple Leafs-themed cake, so his family put in a request at their local bakery.But when it was..

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:15Published


Blackhawks visit the Maple Leafs after Smith's 2-goal game

Chicago visits the Toronto Maple Leafs after Zack Smith scored two goals in the Blackhawks' 4-1 victory against the Canadiens
FOX Sports

Hockey Night in Canada: Free live streams on desktop & app

CBC Sports will provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, including the Canadiens visiting the Senators and the Flames hosting the Oilers.
CBC.ca

