Source: Blazers trade Bazemore, picks to Kings Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

The Portland Trail Blazers have traded Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two second-round picks to the Sacramento Kings for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel, and Caleb Swanigan, a source tells ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this