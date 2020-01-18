Global  

Epstein understands fan frustration in Cubs’ slow offseason

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — Theo Epstein understands the fans’ frustration. He feels it, too, at times. The Chicago Cubs went from 95 wins in 2018 to 84 last year, finished third in the NL Central behind St. Louis and Milwaukee and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014. But when it comes to big […]
