UW Huskies let upset slip away as Payton Pritchard lifts No. 8 Oregon in OT Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Even with Jamal Bey covering him like a blanket, Ducks star Payton Pritchard got off a deep three-pointer with 3.4 seconds left to hand Washington a crushing overtime defeat. 👓 View full article

