McDavid scores twice, Oilers beat Coyotes 7-3

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Riley Sheahan had a goal and three assists and Connor McDavid scored twice as the Edmonton Oilers rode a strong start to a 7-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Josh Archibald, Sam Gagner, Kailer Yamamoto and Joakim Nygard also scored for the Oilers (26-18-5) who have gone 6-1-1 in […]
