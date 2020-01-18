Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Lucien Favre called Erling Haaland “incredible” after the striker came off the bench to score a hat-trick against Augsburg on his Borussia Dortmund debut. Inspired by Haaland, Dortmund rallied from 3-1 down to record a 5-3 away win on Saturday that will live long in the memory. The Norway international came on for Lukasz Piszczek […]



The post Erling Haaland debut labelled ´incredible´ by Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

