Erling Haaland debut labelled ´incredible´ by Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Lucien Favre called Erling Haaland “incredible” after the striker came off the bench to score a hat-trick against Augsburg on his Borussia Dortmund debut. Inspired by Haaland, Dortmund rallied from 3-1 down to record a 5-3 away win on Saturday that will live long in the memory. The Norway international came on for Lukasz Piszczek […]

The post Erling Haaland debut labelled ´incredible´ by Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre appeared first on Soccer News.
