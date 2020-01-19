Global  

Sania Mirza makes a comeback. And how!

Mid-Day Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
*Hobart:* Indian tennis star Sania Mirza along with Nadiia Kichenok came out with yet another brilliant performance as they defeated the China's Peng Shuai and Zhang Shuai in straight sets to win the women's doubles title at Hobart International on Saturday. Former doubles No.1 Mirza and Kichenok defeated the second-seeded...
Sania Mirza enters women's doubles semifinals of Hobart International

*Hobart:* Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza's comeback from maternity leave continued to be a success as she entered the women's doubles semifinals of the Hobart...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsDNAHinduSify

Hobart International: Sania Mirza to make tennis comeback after two-years

Nearly after taking two years break, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is making her comeback at the Hobart International.
DNA Also reported by •SifySeattle Times

