Sania Mirza makes a comeback. And how!

Sunday, 19 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

*Hobart:* Indian tennis star Sania Mirza along with Nadiia Kichenok came out with yet another brilliant performance as they defeated the China's Peng Shuai and Zhang Shuai in straight sets to win the women's doubles title at Hobart International on Saturday. Former doubles No.1 Mirza and Kichenok defeated the second-seeded... 👓 View full article

