It was a good day – hat-trick hero Haaland savours Dortmund debut

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Erling Haaland savoured his unforgettable Borussia Dortmund debut after capping his first appearance for the Bundesliga club with a quick-fire hat-trick. Haaland came off the bench in the second half to score three goals in 20 minutes as Dortmund defeated Augsburg 5-3 following the midseason break on Saturday. A €20million signing from Salzburg in January, […]

The post It was a good day – hat-trick hero Haaland savours Dortmund debut appeared first on Soccer News.
Haaland scores hat-trick on Dortmund debut

Erling Braut Haaland scores a 23-minute hat-trick on his Borussia Dortmund debut to help his side come from two goals down and beat Augsburg.
BBC News Also reported by •SoccerNews.comWorldNewsBBC SportESPNDaily StarFootball.londonDeutsche WelleSeattle TimesFOX Sports

Erling Haaland debut labelled ´incredible´ by Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre

Lucien Favre called Erling Haaland “incredible” after the striker came off the bench to score a hat-trick against Augsburg on his Borussia Dortmund debut....
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Daily StarFootball.londonDeutsche Welle

