Kamaru Usman Twitter account hacked with vile messages about Conor McGregor’s girlfriend Dee Devlin posted and bank details leaked
Sunday, 19 January 2020 () UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman had his Twitter account hacked, which saw vile tweets directed at Conor McGregor and his wife Dee Devlin. McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the octagon against ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. As with any McGregor fight, speculation about his next fight […]
After Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov he made a lot of mistakes. McGregor became violent, throwing a metal dolly at a bus, smashing a window and injuring UFC athletes. According to Business Insider, breaking a fan’s phone made him turn himself around and he apologized on ESPN. While a...