Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kamaru Usman Twitter account hacked with vile messages about Conor McGregor’s girlfriend Dee Devlin posted and bank details leaked

talkSPORT Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman had his Twitter account hacked, which saw vile tweets directed at Conor McGregor and his wife Dee Devlin. McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the octagon against ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. As with any McGregor fight, speculation about his next fight […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Conor McGregor Seems To Have Bounced Back From A Series Of Mistakes

Conor McGregor Seems To Have Bounced Back From A Series Of Mistakes 00:32

 After Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov he made a lot of mistakes. McGregor became violent, throwing a metal dolly at a bus, smashing a window and injuring UFC athletes. According to Business Insider, breaking a fan’s phone made him turn himself around and he apologized on ESPN. While a...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Conor McGregor Said He Never Spoke To Tyson Fury About Training Him For The UFC [Video]Conor McGregor Said He Never Spoke To Tyson Fury About Training Him For The UFC

Tyson Fury announced last year he would switch from boxing to mixed-martial arts. He said: "I've been speaking to Conor about it and he will train me.” According to Business Insider, after the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Manny Pacquiao's Manager Insinuated Conor McGregor Would Find A Proper Fight With The Boxer [Video]Manny Pacquiao's Manager Insinuated Conor McGregor Would Find A Proper Fight With The Boxer

Manny Pacquiao’s manager called out Conor McGregor, saying he knows where to find a proper fight. McGregor will return to UFC 246 for the first time since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. According..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UFC star's Twitter account 'hacked' amid stream of vile Conor McGregor hate messages

UFC star's Twitter account 'hacked' amid stream of vile Conor McGregor hate messagesA stream of foul-mouthed and abusive tweets aimed at Conor McGregor were posted on Kamaru Usman's Twitter account ahead of UFC 246
Daily Star

Kamaru Usman To Conor McGregor, I'll Humble You Worse Than Khabib

Kamaru Usman says he'll whoop Conor's ass worse than Khabib ... and the beating will be so bad, McGregor might never fight again. The beef heated up earlier this...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this

dw504966

[email protected] MMA/boxing/News Usman's Twitter account hacked with vile messages about McGregor's girlfriend sent https://t.co/vf2bIx6bMY 8 minutes ago

breaknewfb

Breaking Sports News Kamaru Usman's Twitter account hacked and launches vile attack on Conor McGregor https://t.co/7pf8WelXf5 12 minutes ago

TrentReinsmith

Trent Reinsmith C'mon Now...Site used this headline: "Conor McGregor's wife threatened by UFC champion Kamaru Usman's Twitter accou… https://t.co/dwktydUjyz 16 minutes ago

therealMrMx1

therealMrMx1 @TonyBlazier Conor McGregor's wife threatened by UFC champion Kamaru Usman's Twitter account 17 minutes ago

_Austin_jun

4000° Conor McGregor's wife threatened by UFC champion's hacked Twitter account https://t.co/IrVYThfc0H 33 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport UFC star Kamaru Usman's Twitter account 'hacked' amid streams of vile Conor McGregor hate posts… https://t.co/xx18iVA3yl 33 minutes ago

IronManIV

THE IronMonki RT @hehateme2012: when Kamaru Usman sees his twitter account later #ufc246 https://t.co/ZPDhMuwX9y 39 minutes ago

SunSport

Sun Sport Kamaru Usman appears to have Twitter account hacked in tirade of vile messages and bank account leaked #UFC246… https://t.co/HSJtLMjK6I 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.