K Dubb Culver scores team-high 26 points in Timberwolves' 122-112 loss https://t.co/wXMXscCAE3 #sports #feedly 42 minutes ago Jake Paynting Outside of the putrid first 5 mins of the 4th. The Wolves battled hard. Unfortunately, they were outcoached and out… https://t.co/disrv1KlYU 2 hours ago