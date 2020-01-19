Global  

'I'm not trying to burn the whole village down,' Akim Aliu breaks silence on NHL

CBC.ca Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
During the first intermission of Saturday night’s primetime NHL game, Akim Aliu sat down with Ron MacLean to discuss what life has been like since he fired off a series of tweets (back in November) that have, in the ensuing months, rocked the NHL to its core.
