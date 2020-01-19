Global  

James scores 31 points, Lakers beat Rockets 124-115

FOX Sports Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
James scores 31 points, Lakers beat Rockets 124-115LeBron James had 31 points and 12 assists and the Los Angeles Lakers rode a big third quarter to a a 124-115 win over the Houston Rockets
