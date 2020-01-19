Global  

Chelsea news: Conor Gallagher's instant impact and Frank Lampard's reaction to Newcastle defeat

Football.london Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Chelsea news: Conor Gallagher's instant impact and Frank Lampard's reaction to Newcastle defeatThe latest news from Stamford Bridge as the Blues look to bounce back from a frustrating 1-0 Premier League defeat against Newcastle to prepare for the visit of Arsenal.
Lampard: We're lacking goals [Video]Lampard: We're lacking goals

Frank Lampard said his side are lacking the goals required to take them to the next level and was left disappointed with Chelsea's defeat to Newcastle, despite dominating in almost every stat.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:48Published

Frank Lampard admits the 'finer details' cost his team their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City [Video]Frank Lampard admits the 'finer details' cost his team their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard admits Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City came down to the 'finer details' of the game.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published


Is Conor Gallagher a future Chelsea star? Youngster out to emulate idol Frank Lampard as Charlton loan ended

Chelsea could have another young English star ready to make the breakthrough. The Blues have recalled Conor Gallagher from his loan spell at Charlton, with the...
talkSPORT

Chelsea press conference live: Frank Lampard on Newcastle, injury news and January transfers

Chelsea press conference live: Frank Lampard on Newcastle, injury news and January transfersLive coverage of Frank Lampard's press conference ahead of the Premier League clash against Newcastle on Saturday evening, with injury updates and January...
Football.london

