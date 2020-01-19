Global  

Maycee Barber tears ACL on McGregor vs Cowboy card and fights on before sharing emotional moment with her mother after UFC 246 loss to Roxanne Modafferi

talkSPORT Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Maycee Barber shared a tender moment with her mother as she left the T-Mobile Arena bloodied and battered. Roxanne Modifferi secured a stunning upset victory in their UFC 246 clash against the 21-year-old tipped to break Jon Jones’ championship record. But Barber was left in clear discomfort when she sustained a suspected torn ACL and […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Conor McGregor dedicates upcoming UFC fight to mother

Conor McGregor dedicates upcoming UFC fight to mother 00:39

 Conor McGregor faces off against Donald Cerrone ahead of UFC 246 in Las Vegas. The Irishman was pleased with his weight and said he would be dedicating the fight to his mother.

Recent related news from verified sources

UFC upstart Barber injures knee in upset loss

Women's MMA pioneer Roxanne Modafferi defeats hobbled Maycee Barber in the UFC 246 prelims.
ESPN

UFC 246 results, highlights: Roxanne Modafferi scores huge upset win over Maycee Barber

Modafferi was the biggest underdog on the fight card from Las Vegas
CBS Sports Also reported by •Denver Post

