Maycee Barber tears ACL on McGregor vs Cowboy card and fights on before sharing emotional moment with her mother after UFC 246 loss to Roxanne Modafferi
Sunday, 19 January 2020 () Maycee Barber shared a tender moment with her mother as she left the T-Mobile Arena bloodied and battered. Roxanne Modifferi secured a stunning upset victory in their UFC 246 clash against the 21-year-old tipped to break Jon Jones’ championship record. But Barber was left in clear discomfort when she sustained a suspected torn ACL and […]