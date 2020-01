Sunday, 19 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

On Saturday, the veteran actress Shabana Azmi met with an accident at Kumbhivali village ahead of the Khalapur toll plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway around 3:30 pm. She has suffered from head and spinal injuries however the doctors stated that her injuries are not critical. Now, as per the latest update an FIR has been registered against actor Shabana's driver Amlesh Yogendra Kamat for rash driving.