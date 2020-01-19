Global  

Mo Salah issues Liverpool FC rallying cry ahead of Man United clash

The Sport Review Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Mohamed Salah has underlined that Liverpool FC “need to win” when they face Manchester United in their crunch Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon. The Reds are preparing to take on their bitter local rivals after having made an incredible start to the new season under Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool FC have won all but one […]

The post Mo Salah issues Liverpool FC rallying cry ahead of Man United clash appeared first on The Sport Review.
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Man United's Solskjaer expects Rashford to miss Liverpool clash

Man United's Solskjaer expects Rashford to miss Liverpool clash 01:29

 Striker Marcus Rashford looks likely to miss manchester United's weekend match against bitter rivals Liverpool, says manager Solskjaer

Transfer round-up: Minamino joins Liverpool as window opens [Video]Transfer round-up: Minamino joins Liverpool as window opens

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Liverpool secure the signing of attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino.

Haaland not distracted by transfer talk ahead of Liverpool clash [Video]Haaland not distracted by transfer talk ahead of Liverpool clash

FC Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland said he is not distracted by any transfer talk ahead of his side's big clash with Liverpool in the Champions League.

Fabinho issues update ahead of Liverpool FC v Man United

Fabinho has taken to social media to reveal that he is “almost” fully fit ahead of Liverpool FC’s home clash with Manchester United this weekend. The...
The Sport Review

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is confident that Liverpool FC will beat Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. The Reds will be hoping to extend their winning run to...
The Sport Review

