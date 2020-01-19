Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gary Neville sends message to new Man United captain Harry Maguire

The Sport Review Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Gary Neville has warned Harry Maguire to be prepared for the pressure of being Manchester United club captain. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that Maguire would replace Ashley Young as the skipper on a full-time basis after the veteran England international moved to Serie A title challengers Inter Milan. Maguire has been wearing the captain’s armband […]

The post Gary Neville sends message to new Man United captain Harry Maguire appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Harry Maguire confirmed as Man United captain

Harry Maguire confirmed as Man United captain 00:48

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Harry Maguire as Manchester United's new full-time captain just six months after his £80million move from Leicester. Maguire will take the armband from Ashley Young, who is expected to complete his move to Inter Milan pending a medical on Friday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Ole sees Maguire as a leader' [Video]'Ole sees Maguire as a leader'

Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper analyses Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to name Harry Maguire as his next Manchester United captain, in the defender's first season at Old Trafford.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:44Published

Madame Tussauds Removes Harry and Meghan From Royal Family Display [Video]Madame Tussauds Removes Harry and Meghan From Royal Family Display

Madame Tussauds Removes Harry and Meghan From Royal Family Display. The London location of the famous wax museum announced the change Thursday. As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘He can play’: Gary Neville raves about 19-year-old Man United starlet

Gary Neville says he has been impressed with Manchester United teenager Brandon Williams. The 19-year-old played a big role in Manchester United’s 4-0 win over...
The Sport Review

‘A painful moment’: Gary Neville reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Man United

Gary Neville admitted that Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC was a “painful moment” for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Manchester United team. The Red Devils...
The Sport Review


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.