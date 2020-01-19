Global  

Conor McGregor blasts Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return

FOX Sports Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Conor McGregor blasts Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC returnConor McGregor stopped Donald Cerrone with a head kick and punches 40 seconds into the first round at UFC 246
News video: Conor McGregor dedicates upcoming UFC fight to mother

Conor McGregor dedicates upcoming UFC fight to mother 00:39

 Conor McGregor faces off against Donald Cerrone ahead of UFC 246 in Las Vegas. The Irishman was pleased with his weight and said he would be dedicating the fight to his mother.

Conor McGregor Seems To Have Bounced Back From A Series Of Mistakes [Video]Conor McGregor Seems To Have Bounced Back From A Series Of Mistakes

After Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov he made a lot of mistakes. McGregor became violent, throwing a metal dolly at a bus, smashing a window and injuring UFC athletes. According to Business..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Conor McGregor Said He Never Spoke To Tyson Fury About Training Him For The UFC [Video]Conor McGregor Said He Never Spoke To Tyson Fury About Training Him For The UFC

Tyson Fury announced last year he would switch from boxing to mixed-martial arts. He said: "I've been speaking to Conor about it and he will train me.” According to Business Insider, after the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Sport24.co.za | McGregor demolishes 'Cowboy' in 40-second return to UFC octagon

Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon, pummelling Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds.
News24 Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Japan Today •Daily Star

‘Cowboy’ Cerrone’s busted eye after Conor McGregor battered him in just 40 seconds at UFC 246

Conor McGregor reminded everyone exactly who he is on Saturday night at UFC 246. The Irishman wasted no time going for Donald Cerrone and he tried to take his...
talkSPORT Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Daily Star

KING5Sports

KING 5 Sports Conor McGregor blasts Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return Former Federal Way native Andre Fili loses via decision… https://t.co/sJLZGLFfJM 4 minutes ago

OzSpam

OzSense RT @australian: Conor McGregor blasts Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return https://t.co/7dkYC14SRQ #UFC246 5 minutes ago

SoccerNEWS

Soccer NEWS Conor McGregor blasts Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return https://t.co/mQBV2iFKt4 5 minutes ago

NegaoLegiao

Diego #TIM BETA Conor McGregor blasts Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return https://t.co/FExcvGVyVz https://t.co/uZhRDUQ6t3 6 minutes ago

KassityChase

Chase RT @SFGate: Conor McGregor blasts Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return https://t.co/3QBE1YkLua https://t.co/9s1Ctkeu5z 7 minutes ago

CJLachica_

Babs RT @mbsportsonline: Conor McGregor stopped Donald Cerrone with a head kick and punches 40 seconds into the first round at #UFC246 on Saturd… 10 minutes ago

wfnz

WFNZ-AM/FM Conor McGregor stopped Donald Cerrone with a head kick and punches 40 seconds into the first round at UFC 246 https://t.co/aEyYcjRd9q 13 minutes ago

RickiOgston

Ricki Ogston McGregor wins UFC comeback in 40 seconds https://t.co/ibI0SmIiRE 21 minutes ago

